Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) recently:

8/30/2021 – Keysight Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Keysight is benefiting from its strong portfolio as reflected by the third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. It is well-positioned to gain from solid demand for semiconductor measurement solutions, as semiconductor companies are increasingly developing chips based on next-generation process technologies. Accelerated 5G deployments and higher investments in 400G/ 800G ethernet for data centers bode well. The company is also expected to benefit from investments in defense technology modernization across all main regions. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis-induced supply chain disruptions, forex volatility due to sizeable international exposure and increasing operating expenses are major concerns. Further, uncertainties related to the trade war with China are likely to remain an overhang. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

8/24/2021 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $179.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Keysight Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Keysight is benefiting from its strong portfolio as reflected by the third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. It is well-positioned to gain from solid demand for semiconductor measurement solutions, as semiconductor companies are increasingly developing chips based on next-generation process technologies. Accelerated 5G deployments and higher investments in 400G/ 800G ethernet for data centers bode well. The company is also expected to benefit from investments in defense technology modernization across all main regions. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis-induced supply chain disruptions, forex volatility due to sizeable international exposure and increasing operating expenses are major concerns. Further, uncertainties related to the trade war with China are likely to remain an overhang. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

8/19/2021 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $178.00 to $190.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $178.00 to $190.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $164.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Keysight Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KEYS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.16. 13,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $180.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,386,000 after acquiring an additional 130,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after acquiring an additional 445,591 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,109,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

