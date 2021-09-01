Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

LEVI stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $30.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,016 shares of company stock worth $3,534,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

