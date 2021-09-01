Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Raised by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 292.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,500,875. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $181.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

