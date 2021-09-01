Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Announces $0.66 Dividend

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.6605 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Wesfarmers stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. Wesfarmers has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. CLSA lowered Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.