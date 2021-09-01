West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $27.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter.

WFG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Shares of NYSE:WFG traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,394. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.2068 dividend. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

