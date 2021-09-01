West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $452.51

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $452.51 and last traded at $451.99, with a volume of 3107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $446.96.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.49.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.