Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Down 18.3% in August

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the July 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,326. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $16.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

