WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

