Woodcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $73,952.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $583,104.70 and approximately $73,952.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,403.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,545.81 or 0.07480035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.67 or 0.01355748 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.04 or 0.00371373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00136868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.63 or 0.00632077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00378013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00357226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.