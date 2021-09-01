Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in August

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WF. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WF traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. Woori Financial Group has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

