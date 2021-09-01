Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Workday by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Cowen raised their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.13.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $273.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,184. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.42 and a 200 day moving average of $242.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,518.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,251 shares of company stock valued at $29,610,354 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

