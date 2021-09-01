Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDAY. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.13.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $273.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,517.47 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a 12 month low of $195.81 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,251 shares of company stock valued at $29,610,354. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

