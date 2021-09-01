Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Trading 9.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s share price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $340.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Workday traded as high as $270.84 and last traded at $269.89. 2,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,735,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.76.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.13.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,251 shares of company stock valued at $29,610,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Workday by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $6,956,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.75. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,517.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

