WOWswap (WOW) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $115,847.00

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for about $8.30 or 0.00017501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $115,847.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00135653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00162071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.45 or 0.07335830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,498.42 or 1.00199829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.58 or 0.01009579 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 394,015 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

