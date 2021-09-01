Wrapped BNB One Day Volume Reaches $1.10 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $3.28 billion and approximately $1.10 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $478.58 or 0.01009579 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,864,044 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

