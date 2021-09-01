Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $54,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,034,000 after buying an additional 1,092,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,561 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,058,000 after buying an additional 394,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,067,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,563,000 after buying an additional 369,938 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

