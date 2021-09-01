Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Xilinx posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLNX stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.93. The company had a trading volume of 56,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $159.30.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

