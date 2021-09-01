Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the July 29th total of 432,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.0 days.

YAMHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA lowered Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of YAMHF opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Yamaha Motor has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $31.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.70. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

