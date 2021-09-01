Yara International ASA (YARIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) declared a None dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.908 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

