Yara International ASA (YARIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) declared a None dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.908 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yara International ASA Company Profile
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
