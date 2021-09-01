Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 253,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,840,992 shares.The stock last traded at $5.17 and had previously closed at $5.07.

YSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.82.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). Analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in Yatsen by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,855 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Yatsen by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425,047 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,208,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Yatsen by 510.4% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Yatsen by 167,401.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

