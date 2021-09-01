yAxis Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $346,817.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.80 or 0.00010073 BTC on exchanges. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $346,817.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yAxis has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00063017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00135065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00161353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.15 or 0.07430123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,724.77 or 1.00222079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $481.22 or 0.01010561 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

