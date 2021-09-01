yieldwatch Hits Market Capitalization of $4.75 Million (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $289,351.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00068570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00135687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.97 or 0.00161090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,601.21 or 0.07440302 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,405.66 or 1.00008703 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.88 or 0.01003849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.85 or 0.00809592 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

