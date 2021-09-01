Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Youdao stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. 3,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,500. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -0.69. Youdao has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $42.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Youdao stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 1,754.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Youdao worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

