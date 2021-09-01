Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. Avangrid reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Avangrid stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.35. 3,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,439. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $35,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

