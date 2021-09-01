Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.15. Exelixis posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.54. 3,481,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,223. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

