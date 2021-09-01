Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Mercantile Bank reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.14. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington acquired 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 2,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.