Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $566.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report sales of $566.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $544.90 million and the highest is $587.10 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $531.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.90. 2,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.39. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $766,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 93,428.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 223.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 82,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 73.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 52,519 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

