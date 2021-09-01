Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to announce $88.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.03 million and the highest is $91.10 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $65.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $361.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.87 million to $367.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $433.33 million, with estimates ranging from $430.70 million to $435.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 22.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. 885,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,586. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.37 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.31. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

