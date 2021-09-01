Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. WSFS Financial posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $5.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSFS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of WSFS traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.64. 590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after buying an additional 3,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,572,000 after buying an additional 761,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,365 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 801.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 334,669 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WSFS Financial by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

