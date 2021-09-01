Zacks: Analysts Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.88 Million

Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report $336.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $341.80 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $310.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

AMH stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.27. 38,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,565. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $56,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,137,080 in the last ninety days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,378,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 943,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 165,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

