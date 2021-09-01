Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.77 Million

Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to post $291.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.90 million and the lowest is $283.47 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $198.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%.

Several analysts have commented on BJRI shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

BJRI stock remained flat at $$42.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. 194,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,662. The company has a market cap of $996.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,907,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,560,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,647,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,411,000 after acquiring an additional 257,522 shares during the period.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

