Zacks: Analysts Expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ironSource.

Get ironSource alerts:

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IS. William Blair started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

NYSE:IS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 919,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,045. ironSource has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at $187,956,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at $683,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at $506,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at $58,054,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at $646,000.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ironSource (IS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.