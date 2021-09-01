Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings. Elys Game Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Elys Game Technology stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. 176,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,867. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $137.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 5.10.

In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $64,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 853,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,387.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

