Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.54). fuboTV posted earnings of ($1.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.56. 6,506,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,642,779. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 5,012.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

