Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Green Brick Partners reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%.

GRBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 211,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,412. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.