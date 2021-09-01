Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.27). ObsEva posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

OBSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,579. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $178.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

