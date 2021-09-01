Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $504,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,615.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,288 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. 1,623,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,266. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

