Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

NYSE:BIP opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 582.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 666,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,596,000 after acquiring an additional 126,056 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 230,846 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

