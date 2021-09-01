Zacks: Brokerages Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to Announce -$0.69 EPS

Equities analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to report ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.79). Invitae reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NVTA traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,902. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,475. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,419,000 after purchasing an additional 547,564 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,353 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 8.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,186 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 49.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 34.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,930,000 after purchasing an additional 844,045 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

