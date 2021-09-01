Zacks: Brokerages Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Post $0.46 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Range Resources posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,020%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of RRC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. 280,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,632. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $675,329,000 after buying an additional 451,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,298,000. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.6% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,544,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,213,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,894,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,317,000 after buying an additional 700,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 16.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after buying an additional 824,724 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

