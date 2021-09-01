Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. Stoneridge reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of SRI opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.