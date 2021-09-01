Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. The Gap posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,282.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in The Gap by 688.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 763,357 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in The Gap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in The Gap by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 352,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 115,330 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Gap by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 360,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,141,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 14.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,393,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,137. The Gap has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

