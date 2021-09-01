Zacks: Brokerages Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.00 Million

Brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to post $16.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.61 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $18.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $64.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.56 million to $93.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $170.70 million, with estimates ranging from $61.95 million to $330.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $5,444,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 26.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $892,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBPH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,617. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

