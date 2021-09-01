Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Sell

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. WBB Securities downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $471.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 297.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

