Zacks Investment Research Lowers NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to Hold

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

NXRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after buying an additional 196,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after buying an additional 195,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after buying an additional 152,909 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,438,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 72,505 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

