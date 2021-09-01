Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brady (NYSE:BRC) to “Buy”

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Get Brady alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BRC stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $53.54. 121,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,060. Brady has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,136,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Brady by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Brady by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brady (BRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.