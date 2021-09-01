Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) to “Strong-Buy”

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

TITN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $646.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $340,944.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 4.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

