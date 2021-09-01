Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Zalando alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZLNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.48. Zalando has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zalando (ZLNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.