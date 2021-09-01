ZB Token (ZB) Price Up 0.5% This Week

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. ZB Token has a market cap of $143.37 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZB Token has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00129406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.55 or 0.00848213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00049577 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.