Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 84.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $20,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 91.6% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $587.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $594.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $547.86 and a 200 day moving average of $510.26.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,338,286. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

